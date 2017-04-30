WORDS ON A WIRE: Tim Z. Hernandez

"All They Will Call You" is not just an infamous line in Woody Guthrie"s song "Deportee (Plane Wreck At Los Gatos)", it is also the name of Tim Z. Hernandez's new narrative.

Inspired by the classic folk song about the tragic plane crash in which 28 Mexican immigrant workers died only to have been buried in anonymity in a mass grave, Words on a Wire co-host Hernandez describes what lead him on the journey to bring these narratives to life and in doing so giving back the names of the deceased.

Aired April 30, 2017