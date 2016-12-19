WORDS ON A WIRE: Patricia Engel

New York Times notable author Patricia Engel returns to the world of fiction with her most recent book, "The Veins of the Ocean." With her three novels published so far ("Vida," "It's Not Love, It's Just Paris" and her latest "The Veins of the Ocean,") Engel has delivered groundbreaking work. Engel has received numerous awards including the Boston Review Fiction Prize and a finalist for the PEN/Hemingway Fiction Award, and now she has returned to Words On A Wire to discuss her latest work.

Aired December 18, 2016