***Original Broadcast December 4, 2016***

Jose B. Gonzalez is the author of the new collection "Toys Made of Rock." He joins us to talk about growing up in Connecticut as an immigrant from El Salvador, how stealing an anthology of Shakespeare's works was a transformative experience in his youth, and about the stereotyping he faced in his academic career.

http://www.josebgonzalez.com/

Aired August 6, 2017