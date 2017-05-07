WORDS ON A WIRE: Jeff Sirkin

Jeff Sirkin is a poet who writes on the intersection of music "with postmodern literature and the historic avant-garde". He discusses how his hometown and music inspired his debut poetry collection, Travelers Aid Society.

Sirkin is a Visiting Assistant Professor at University of Texas at El Paso, where he teaches classes on twentieth century literature and culture in the Department of Creative Writing. He earned is MA from Miami University and his PhD in Literature from University at Buffalo.

http://academics.utep.edu/Default.aspx?tabid=40856

Aired May 7, 2017