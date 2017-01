American poet Cynthia Cruz has published numerous poems in a variety of literary journals and magazines including New Yorker, Kenyon Review, the Paris Review and the Boston Review. ​She is the author of Wunderkammer (2014), The Glimmering Room (2012) and Ruin (2006) and joins host Daniel Chacon to discuss her fourth book of poetry, How the End Begins.

Aired January 1, 2017