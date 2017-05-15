What's The White House's Word Worth?

When the White House says something, America and the world take note. But the president says that with so much going on, we can’t expect his spokespeople to be on the same page. Whom then do we believe? And can the White House close the credibility gap?



Guests

Jen Psaki, former White House communications director and State Department spokesperson under President Obama

Mary Kate Cary, senior fellow for presidential studies at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center; former White House speechwriter for President George H.W. Bush and spokesperson for U.S. Attorney General William Barr

Susan Glasser, chief international affairs columnist, Politico

John Harwood, chief Washington correspondent, CNBC; reporter, The New York Times

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

For more, see http://the1a.org/shows/2017-05-15/whats-the-white-houses-word-worth

