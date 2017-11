-ORIGINALLY AIRED MAY 20, 2017-

Stephanie Townsend Allala is a veteran journalist and El Paso Elder law attorney. After two decades in radio, television, and newspaper, she took her advocacy in a different direction- helping the disenfranchised. This week on The Weekend, host Louie Saenz features a conversation with Stephanie Allala as they discuss some of the issues we all face as well as some of the issues we may likely be afraid to face.

Aired November 4, 2017