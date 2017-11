-ORIGINALLY AIRED NOVEMBER 19, 2016-

Blake Barrow is the Executive Director of the Rescue Mission of El Paso. He joins us to tell us more about the move to their new location at 209 Lee St near Downtown El Paso, and how he turned his love of Texas BBQ into a catering business and soon-to-be restaurant called the Hallelujah BBQ, which is staffed by those served by the Rescue Mission.

Aired November 11, 2017