Trent Reznor And Atticus Ross Have Written A Song For Banksy's Player Piano

For the next several weeks, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross from Nine Inch Nails will perform nightly in Bethlehem... sort of. The duo have written original pieces for Banksy's Walled Off Hotel, an art installation where you can actually book a room or have a cocktail at the bar while looking at floating angels in gas masks.

Here's a little about that bar from the hotel's website:



Britain got its hands on Palestine in 1917 and the piano bar is themed as a colonial outpost from those heady days. It is equipped with languid ceiling fans, leather bound couches and an air of undeserved authority. Guests can peruse a collection of Banksy artworks that include vandalised oil paintings and statues choking on tear gas fumes. Warm scones and freshly brewed tea are served daily on fine bone china and the Walled Off Salad should not be missed.



"Green Lines" is a song written for the hotel's player piano, a plinky little number that turns grim rather quickly.

