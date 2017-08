Top Stories: Sessions Discusses Law Enforcement; Senate On Health Care

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Senators Plan Bipartisan Hearings On Health Care.

-- Trump Remarks Eclipse Sessions' Talk Before Black Law Enforcement Group.

And here are more early stories:

Tillerson Suggests Talks With North Korea With Conditions. (CNN)

U.S. Warns Maduro On Venezuelan Prisoners. (BBC)

Government To Act On Alleged College Discrimination Against Whites. (New York Times)

Report: Trump, 2 Senators To Unveil Immigration Restriction Bill. (Washington Examiner)

Slow Progress Seen For Congressional Tax Reform. (Washington Post)

Brazilian Lawmakers Vote On Whether To Remove Another President. (Guardian)

Charity Warns A Million Yemeni Children At Risk For Cholera. (Sky News)

British Airways Computer Glitch Causes Travel Chaos. (Telegraph)