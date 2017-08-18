Top Stories: Latest On Spain Attacks; Boston Readies For Controversial Rally

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- What We Know: Multiple Terrorist Attacks Hit Spain.

-- Boston Prepares For 'Free Speech' Rally.

-- USS Fitzgerald Leaders Punished, Crew Is Praised After Collision With Cargo Ship.

-- South Africa Puts a 'Red Alert' At Its Borders For Zimbabwe's Grace Mugabe.

And here are other early headlines:

President Trump To Discuss U.S. - Afghan Plan Today. (CNN)

U.N. Says Saudi-Led Coalition At Fault For Half Of Yemen Child Casualties. (Reuters)

Cosmonauts Release Satellites Built On 3D Printers. (CBS)

Tropical Storm Harvey Advances In Caribbean. (NHC)

2 More Colleges Reject Appearance By White Nationalist. (Higher Ed)

Animal Rights Group Disagrees With Baseball Team Over "Rally Cat". (St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach)

