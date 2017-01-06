Monday morning at 9am, join KTEP for a special edition of Texas Standard: The Wall.

Building a wall between the United States and Mexico was a signature plank of Donald Trump's presidential campaign. His win in November is bringing the reality of that proposal into focus.

Texas, the state containing the vast majority of miles between the two nations, will be impacted by a new structure in multiple ways including economics, culture and environment.

This hour of the Texas Standard will focus on the possibilities, challenges, and unexplored issues of building a wall along the border. Specifically, looking at its impacts on Texas — and what Texans think about the proposed changes on the border.