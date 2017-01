Artist Erica Marin is the gallery director and co-curator for the Purple Gallery, located in downtown El Paso. The Purple Gallery was founded in the winter of 2011 as a Pop-Up gallery by Peter Svarzbein and friends. It operated informally as an art space for short-term projects between 2012 and the spring of 2016.

Beginning in May of 2016, the Purple Gallery has maintained a permanent space and promotes local and regional artists of all disciplines.

Broadcast on January 7, 2017