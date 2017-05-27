STATE OF THE ARTS: Osher Lifelong Learning Institute

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UTEP, known as OLLI, is all about providing learning opportunities for senior adults, 50 years of age and older. Through the programs offered at OLLI, El Paso area senior adults will find numerous opportunities to become involved, engage their minds, elevate their spirits.

OLLI is currently taking registration for their summer programs that feature art, music and film classes. Here to tell us all about this program and how to participate is Susan Sobin and Ian Wilson.

Originally Broadcast on May 27, 2017