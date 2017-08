There is now an official El Paso-Bethel, Alaska, connection. Native dancers in both communities have established an exchange of cultures through their art—Matachin dancers from El Paso, and Yupik dancers from southwestern Alaska.

It all comes to together at this weekend’s San Lorenzo Fiesta where El Pasoans can see a Yupik dance performance for the first time in our area.

Originally Broadcast on August 12, 2017