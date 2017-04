Kikimora is an experimental jazz band inspired by modern and ancient air. They formed during a chance encounter in Oaxaca and now they are based in El Paso.

Kikimora will be playing a show with Frontera Bugalu and Los Chucanos on Thursday, May 4th at The Lowbrow Palace. Here to share their story are keyboardist Leo Bennato, bass player Jericho Cagle, and drummer Albert Braun.

Originally Broadcast on April 29, 2017