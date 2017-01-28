STATE OF THE ARTS: El Paso Museum of Art

The El Paso Museum of Art will present the touring exhibition The Harmon and Harriet Kelley Collection of African-American Art: Works on Paper from January 28 to April 16, 2017.

Organized by Landau Traveling Exhibitions of Los Angeles, the show features works from the private collection of Harmon and Harriet Kelley of San Antonio. The 70 works in this exhibition represent a fraction of the Kelley Collection, one of the country’s major private collections of African-American art.

Dr. Patrick Shaw Cable of the El Paso Museum of Art provides the details.

Originally Broadcast on January 28, 2017