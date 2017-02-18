STATE OF THE ARTS: Artist Francisco Delgado

One year ago, The Desert Triangle Carpeta brought together artists from the entire southwest to share their love of printmaking with the region. This year, they will continue to showcase excellent printmakers from Mexico City, Oaxaca, San Antonio and El Paso, during their Postre Prints show at the Purple Gallery in downtown El Paso.

The show opens on Thursday, February 23, 2017 as part of the last Thursdays art walk. Displayed in this group show will be three of Francisco Delgado’s prints created at La Ceiba Grafica in Veracruz and Flatbed Press in Austin. Francisco Delgado talks about his experience and about the show.