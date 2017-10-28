STATE OF THE ARTS: 20th Annual Dia de los Muertos Celebration

October 28, 2017 from 3 to 10pm, La Mujer Obrera presents their 20th Annual Día de los Muertos Celebration at Café Mayapan.

This celebration of the arts features certified fair-trade products workshops and presentations. There will also be live music by Amalia Mondragon, Frontera Bugalu, Ceiba and Carambola Community Music. There will be altars created by several local artists as well as Traditional foods, catrina contest & calavera poetry by Gris Munoz & Celia Aguilar.

Lorena Andrade, director of La Mujer Obrera, and Amalia Mondragon preview the event.

Originally Broadcast on October 28, 2017