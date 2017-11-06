SCIENCE STUDIO: Javier Read de Alaniz

Javier Read de Alaniz is an Associate Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry and Associate Director of the California NanoSystems Institute (CNSI) at the University of California Santa Barbara. Dr. Alaniz is interested in a wide range of fundamental and applied chemistry that extends from the development of new synthetic transformations to the creation of a novel class of organic photochromic material. His particular interest, however, is in harnessing the synthetic utility of highly reactive intermediates for development of new bond-forming reactions used in synthesis and material science.

Aired November 5, 2017