SCIENCE STUDIO: Delivery Vessels

When you think about delivery vessels does your mind go to examples like the international space station? Well did you know now scientists are actually synthesizing DNA delivery vessels that are able to take payloads into the cell. That means there is all sorts of medications that can go directly to the cells via this new technology.

One of the leading authorities of this new innovative technology is professor Yamuna Krishnan, Krishnan is a professor at the Department of Chemistry at the University of Chicago and is the head of the Krishnan Group which is the leading research group in NUCLEIC ACID-BASED MOLECULAR DEVICES.

AIRED April 30, 2017