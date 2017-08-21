Police In Spain Shoot Man They Say May Have Been Wearing Explosive Vest

Catalan police say they have "shot down" a man who appeared to be wearing a belt with explosives in a town west of Barcelona.

It's not clear whether the incident is related to last week's deadly terror attacks on Spain's Mediterranean resort coast. Police are still searching for Younes Abouyaaqoub, who is the last of a dozen suspects still sought in the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils.

Mossos d'Esquadra, the Catalan police force, responded Monday after several citizens in the town of Subirats reported a suspicious individual who fit the description of Abouyaaqoub, according to Catalan radio Cadena Ser.

Mossos d'Esquadra tweeted in English: "The suspicious man in Subirats wears what looks like a belt of explosives attached to the body. This man has been shot down." In a subsequent tweet, in Catalan, police said they were using a robot to approach the scene.

Police have accounted for all suspects in last week's attacks except Abouyaaqoub, who has been the subject of an extensive days-long manhunt. He is believed to have been the driver of a van that smashed into pedestrians at the Las Ramblas promenade in Barcelona on Thursday, killing 13 people there.

Hours after that attack, another person was killed in a separate car-ramming in the seaside resort of Cambrils.

On Monday, authorities said that while fleeing the scene of his initial attack, Abouyaaqoub hijacked a car and stabbed to death its occupant. That brings the total number of people killed as a result of last Thursday's attacks to 15.

This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported early may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record and we'll only point to the best information we have at the time.

