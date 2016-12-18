PERSPECTIVES: Tess Gerritsen

New York Time's Best Selling author Dr. Tess Gerritsen discusses her recent suspenseful thriller "Playing With Fire." Dr. Tess Gerritsen took an interesting route on her writing career as she began to write fiction while on maternity leave from her work as a physician. A graduate from Stanford University followed by the University of California, San Francisco where she was awarded her M.D., Dr. Tess Gerritsen created a successful career as a physician and a fiction writer.

Aired December 18, 2016