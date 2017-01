David Baldacci, New York Times Best Selling Author, has published 33 novels throughout his career so far. All have been national and international bestsellers, and several have been adapted for film and television. His novels have been translated into more than 45 languages and sold in more than 80 countries; over 110 million copies are in print worldwide. As this week's Perspectives' guest, he joins in discussion about his latest work, The Guilty.

Aired January 1, 2017