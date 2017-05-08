Obama Warned Trump About Michael Flynn During Oval Office Meeting

A former Obama official confirms that then-President Obama warned incoming President Trump about Michael Flynn related to his job performance as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Flynn was fired as head of the DIA during Obama's administration. It's been widely reported that it was over management issues.

Trump named Flynn his national security adviser, but Flynn was forced to resign in February after reports that he spoke with a Russian official about U.S. sanctions and then misled then-Vice President-elect Pence about the conversations.

News of Obama's warning comes ahead of former Obama Justice official Sally Yates' testimony before a Senate subcommittee at 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday.

Yates is a key voice, when it comes to questions about what — and when — the White House knew about Flynn's conversations with Russian officials. Trump has already been on defense, tweeting Monday morning that Flynn was granted security clearances during the Obama administration, when Flynn headed the Defense Intelligence Agency.

NBC News is reporting that a senior Trump White House official responded this way:



"While the President has never divulged the details of that conversation which lasted far longer than either party anticipated, Obama made the President aware he was not a fan of Michael Flynn and why would he be given this was a person who had been critical in a public way (tv, media appearances and campaigning with candidate Trump) of Obama. It is worth noting Flynn previously served in the Obama administration."



Obama and Trump met in the Oval Office shortly after the election in November.

NPR's Scott Detrow contributed to this report.

