John White, garden curator of the Chihuahuan Desert Gardens, stops by to talk about the annual plant sale. FloraFest 2017.

Buy native and desert adapted plants at the 2017 Florafest Native Plant Sale happening Saturday and Sunday (April 29-30) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Centennial Museum and Chihuahuan Desert Gardens.

AIRED April 28, 2017