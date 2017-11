The plight of migrants making dangerous crossings through the deserts of the American Southwest is often overlooked in coverage of the border. An upcoming film tells the tale of those who work to identify the remains of migrants who perish on their journey and the effect this work has on the men and women policing our border. We visit with writer and director Ramón Villa-Hernández to talk about his new film Juana Doe.

Aired November 11, 2017