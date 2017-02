The El Paso Symphony is presenting the multimedia project "Copeland In Mexico" featuring a special screening of the 1935 Mexican film "Redes" paired with a live performance of the film's musical score by renowned Mexican composer Silvestre Revueltas. Host Charles Horak is joined by Revueltas scholar Roberto Kolb to discuss this special intersection of music and cinema.

http://www.epso.org/season.sstg

Aired. Feb 18, 2017