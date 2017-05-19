Burial Releases A Surprise New EP, 'Subtemple'

Burial's been lurking in some subterranean realms lately.

Last November, the U.K. producer released Youth Death / Nightmarket, a pair of nocturnal emissions, built to dissolve. Last month's frenetic remix of the Goldie classic "Inner City Life" seemed like a strange side-step, especially in comparison to today's release.

"Subtemple" almost throws back to Untrue's mope-soul, but intently focuses on vinyl-crackled loops, ghostly industrial textures and lost shards of musique concrete. The B-side "Beachfires," in particular, is where Burial fully falls into the ambient goo, as alien synths whisper and stir.

