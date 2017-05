Thomas A. Schmid is the Director of Literature. Graduate Advisor in Literature, and Professor of Literature at the Univeristy of Texas at El Paso. He recently released his novel Fools of Time. His novel tells the tale of a British Romantic scholar who just so happens to be a vampire who fed on Lord Byron.

It's a bloody good time as the novel follows the vampire scholar and his adventures at the university set in the southwest.

AIRED May 14, 2017