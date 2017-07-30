WORDS ON A WIRE: Ross Gay

***Originally Aired August 28, 2016***

Ross Gay is a American poet and author of 3 books. His latest collection, Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude, was the winner of the 2015 National Book Critics Circle Award and the 2016 Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award, was a finalist for the 2015 National Book Award in Poetry, and was nominated for an NAACP Image Award. Ross joins us on this program to talk about why Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude is all about elegy with healthy doses of joy.

Ross will also read to us "To My Friend's Big Sister" from his collection Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude.

http://www.rossgay.net/

Aired July 30,2017