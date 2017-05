Mai Der Vang is the author of Afterland which received the Walt Whitman Award winner from the Academy of American Poets.

Her poetry has appeared in Poetry, the Virginia Quarterly Review, and New Republic. Her essays have also been published in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the San Francisco Chronicle. Mai Der also serves as an editorial member of the Hmong American Writers’ Circle.

http://maidervang.com/

Aired May 21, 2017