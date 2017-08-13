WORDS ON A WIRE: Luis Alberto Urrea

***Originally Aired October 9, 2016***

Luis Alberto Urrea is a Mexican-American poet and novelist...though he may not look like one. He joins us on this program to tell us how his mixed upbringing and unhappy family situation isolated him as a young person, and how the isolation spurred his love of writing. As an adult, he suffered some life-altering events that led him to hit rock bottom. He began writing "Wandering Time" after he felt he was close to death. It was published in 1999.

http://www.luisurrea.com/

Aired August 13, 2017