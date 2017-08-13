WORDS ON A WIRE: Luis Alberto Urrea

***Originally Aired October 9, 2016***
Luis Alberto Urrea is a Mexican-American poet and novelist...though he may not look like one. He joins us on this program to tell us how his mixed upbringing and unhappy family situation isolated him as a young person, and how the isolation spurred his love of writing. As an adult, he suffered some life-altering events that led him to hit rock bottom. He began writing "Wandering Time" after he felt he was close to death. It was published in 1999.
Aired August 13, 2017