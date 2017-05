Host Daniel Chacon speaks to poet/author Ire'ne Lara Silva and poet Dan Vera about their editor roles for Imaniman: Poets Writing in the Anzalduan Borderlands.

This collection of poems and stories that pays homage Gloria Anzaldúa and her iconic work Borderlands/La Frontera features the writings of 54 authors/poets who have been inspired, touched, or motivated by Anzaldúa and her work.

Aired May 28, 2017

Retired educator and writer Azucena Dominguez shares a Poetic License about a first date that never was.

Originally Aired June 28, 2015