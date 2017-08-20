WORDS ON A WIRE: Ada Limón

***Original Broadcast Date April 24, 2016***

Ada Limón is the author of the poetry collection "Bright Dead Things," which was a finalist for the National Book Award and a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award. She calls this her most personal, honest, and truthful collection. Limón explains why it's her most accessible poetry - it isn't poetry written for fellow poets, it's poetry for everyone.

For our Poem of the Week, Limón reads "How to Triumph Like a Girl," which was recently awarded the Pushcart Prize.

http://adalimon.com/

