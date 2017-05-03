What Song Reminds You Of Mom?

"Mom" is one of the most powerful words in any language, able to provoke profoundly emotional reactions from nearly everyone who hears it, from intense love to, well, the extreme opposite of that.

So a couple of years ago, when Bob Boilen and I asked listeners to tell us about the songs that remind them of their mothers, the responses we got were pretty priceless. A lot of them were very earnest and heartfelt, like The Carpenters' "Close To You," and Israel Kamakawiwo'ole's version of "Over The Rainbow." But there were also plenty of people who said their moms made them think of songs like Patsy Cline's "Crazy," or AC/DC's "Highway To Hell."

With Mother's Day rapidly approaching once again, we thought we'd revisit this theme and ask listeners once again to share stories about the songs that remind them of Mom.

Or, if you're feeling ambitious, you can also record a voice memo of you telling us about your mom and song and email it to us. We may play it on the show. Be sure to tell us your first name and where you're calling from.

