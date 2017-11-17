Wendy Troxel: Does High School Start Too Early?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Simple Solutions

About Wendy Troxel's TED Talk

Sleep expert Wendy Troxel says teens are sleep-deprived because of early school start times that cater to adults. She says high schools should start classes at least an hour later.

About Wendy Troxel

Dr. Wendy Troxel is a Senior Behavioral and Social Scientist at RAND and Adjunct Professor of Psychiatry and Psychology at the University of Pittsburgh. She is a licensed clinical psychologist specializing in behavioral treatments for insomnia and other sleep disorders.

Her research focuses on the interface between sleep and health, as well as the implications for public policy. She is considered a leading authority on the connection between sleep and relationships.

