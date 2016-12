In this two-part interview, Dr. Griffin Rodgers of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) discusses diabetes as well as many other health issues affecting millions of Americans. For the second half of the show, we revisit with Dr. Leah Whigham in a past interview taped in August of 2016 who discussed the Paso del Norte Institute for Healthy Living.

Aired December 17, 2016