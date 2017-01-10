Watch Live: Obama Addresses The Nation In Farewell Speech

President Obama will give his farewell address to the nation on Tuesday night from his hometown of Chicago.

NPR's politics team, with help from reporters and editors across the newsroom, is live-annotating the speech. Portions of the transcript with added analysis are underlined in yellow, followed by context and fact checks below. We will also have a live video stream.

Note: The transcript is updated throughout the speech. While we are working to correct errors, it may contain discrepancies and typographical errors.

