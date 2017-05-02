Top Stories: United's CEO Visits Capitol Hill; Portland May Day Clashes

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- United CEO Called Before Congress To Explain Eviction And Injury Of Passenger.

-- Portland Police Arrest 25, Saying A May Day Rally Devolved Into 'Riot'.

-- Why White Evangelicals Are 'Splintering' Politically.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump, Putin To Hold Phone Conversation Today. (The Hill)

Heavy Rain, Flooding Threats Persist In Central U.S. (Weather.gov)

U.S. Says South Korean Missile Defense System Operational. (BBC)

French Presidential Candidates Trade Criticisms. (BBC)

SpaceX Successfully Launches Secret Satellite For U.S. (Wired)

Federal Reserve Opens 2 Day Meeting On Interest Rates. (Reuters)

Venezuelan President Calls for Changes In Constitution. (CNN)

