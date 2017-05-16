Top Stories: Trump And Information Sharing; Possible North Korean Tie To Ransomware

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Is A President Sharing Classified Information Against The Law?

-- North Korea May Be Linked To WannaCry Ransomware, Researchers Say.

-- Syria Has Covered Up Prison Executions By Burning The Bodies, U.S. Says.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump To Meet Turkey's Leader Today At The White House. (CNN)

Turkey Arrests Government Workers In Failed Coup Probe. (Reuters)

U.N. Security Council Condemns North Korean Rocket Launch. (AP)

South Korea's New President To Meet Trump In June. (Korea Times)

Deal Reached With Mutinous Ivory Coast Troops. (BBC)

More Protesters Killed In Venezuela. (Deutsche Welle)

Trash Is Washing Up On This Pacific Island. (PBS Newshour)

