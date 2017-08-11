Top Stories: Mueller's Probe Intensifies; Sanders On Health Care

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Mueller Turns Up The Heat With Unusual Search Warrant In Russia Probe.

-- Bernie Sanders Knows His Medicare-For-All Bill Won't Pass. That's Not The Point.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump Again Issues Warning To North Korea. (New York Times)

Venezuelan Leader Calls For Meeting With Trump. (AP)

Pesticide Traces Found In European Eggs, Dutch Farms Suspected. (BBC)

3 Die In Crash Involving Border Protection Agents. (San Diego Union-Tribune)

China Investigating Social Media Platforms. (BBC)

Palestinian Leader Shutting Down Social Media, News Sites. (VOA)

Cambodia Says Laos Violated Border, Issues Threat. (AP)

Hong Kong Activist Says He Was Abused By Chinese Agents. (Reuters)

Danish Navy Searching For Missing Private, Small Submarine. (AP)

