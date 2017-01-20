Top Stories: Italian Avalanche Survivors Found; ISIS Attack In Syria

Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Survivors Found Trapped In Rubble Of Hotel Hit By Avalanche.
-- ISIS Destroys Ancient Theater, Tetrapylon In Palmyra, Syria Says.
And here are our early stories:
Gambian Leader Told To Cede Power Or Face Military Force. (Telegraph)
Aftermath Of Deadly Tehran High Rise Building Collapse. (AP)
4 Guantanamo Prisoners Transferred To Arab Countries. (Miami Herald)
Jailed Hastert Seeks Repayment From Sexual Assault Victim. (Chicago Tribune)
New Arrests In Dakota Access Pipeline Protests. (Wall Street Journal)
3 Killed In Australia As Car Plows Into Crowd. (BBC)
Sheldon Adelson Casino To Pay $7 Million To Settle Suit. (Reuters)
Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.