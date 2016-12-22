New Year's Eve at 9pm, KTEP together with NPR presents Toast of the Nation.

An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio complement for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to, anytime. Spirited, improvised, and swinging, each segment stops in a Blue Note venue throughout the country and the world!

We’ll hear sets from The Dirty Dozen Brass Band in Hawaii, Joshua Redman and Brad Meldau in Tokyo, pianist Fred Hersch in Beijing, Ron Carter and Buika in New York City, and Dee Dee Bridgewater from Blue Note Napa.