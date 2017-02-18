STATE OF THE ARTS: The Vagina Monologues

The annual V-Day El Paso production of the 'Vagina Monologues' by Eve Ensler celebrates 16 years in El Paso on February 24th, 2017 at Touch Bar & Nightclub (800 E. San Antonio Avenue) and February 25th and 26th at the Hyatt Place Hotel (6030 Gateway Blvd East).

Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8pm with a Sunday matinee at 2:30pm. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to a local non-profit in El Paso that raise awareness of violence against women and sexual assault. Here to tell us all about this year’s production of the Vagina Monologues is Alexander Wright.