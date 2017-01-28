STATE OF THE ARTS: UTEP Department of Theatre and Dance

The UTEP Department of Theatre and Dance will host two nights of free events with El Paso native and award-winning playwright Octavio Solis.

On the first night, Feb 2nd, Mr. Solis will talk about life in the theater, El Paso’s influence on his work, and the ‘magic’ in his plays. The second night, Feb 3rd, will consist of a Staged reading of the play Lydia, by Octavio Solis (which UTEP will produce in March of this year), followed a ‘Q and A’ with the playwright.

Assistant Professor of Theatre at UTEP, Kim McKean, previews the events.

Originally Broadcast on January 28, 2017