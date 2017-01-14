STATE OF THE ARTS: Sommelier, Andre Hueston Mack

One of the rising stars of the American winemaking industry is making his first visit to El Paso. André Hueston Mack was a sommelier at Thomas Keller’s renowned French Laundry in California’s Napa Valley and has been featured on ABC’s The Taste and CNBC’s Closing Bell on which he was called a “hero in the wine world.”

Salt Box Pours & Provisions will welcome Mack to El Paso on Wednesday, January 25, and Thursday, January 26, 2017. Here to talk wine and Andre Mack is wine director and owner of Salt Box Pours and Provisions, Manny Jemente.

Originally Broadcast on January 14, 2017