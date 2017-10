Shakespeare On The Rocks kicks off their season on October 28, 2017. Featured performances this year are Antony and Cleopatra, Much Ado About Nothing and Richard III.

All performances are at the Chamizal National Memorial Theater and begin at 7pm on Saturdays and 2:30pm on Sundays. Here to tell us about this year’s season are Daniel Rios and Katie Taylor.

Originally Broadcast on October 20, 2017