STATE OF THE ARTS: Segundo Barrio Person of the Year

Nolan Richardson Jr. has been named Sacred Heart's 2017 Segundo Barrio Person of the Year. The Father Rahm Segundo Barrio Person of the Year Award recognizes an individual or organization committed to the betterment, works, and service to the cultural, historical, economic, educational, and social empowerment of the Segundo Barrio (Second Ward), and its inhabitants, values, and unique experience.

Here to tell us about the festivities that will celebrate Nolan Richardson, is an El Paso gem, and one of Nolan’s biggest cheerleaders, Rosa Guerrero.

Originally Broadcast on May 6, 2017