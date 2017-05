The work of El Paso painter Rhonda Doré will appear in Acrylic Works 4, an international survey of noteworthy contemporary acrylic painting released by art publisher North Light Books this spring.

El Paso’s The Art Avenue Gallery will host a print and book-signing celebration with Rhonda Doré at 6pm Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 1618 Texas Street.

Originally Broadcast on May 20, 2017